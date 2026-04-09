FFA Students Bring Home Top Honors

Students from three Williamson County schools are celebrating after they had impressive showings at the 2026 Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Convention.

Page High sophomore Karoline McKenzie was named State Champion in the Agriscience Fair, Food Science Division Three. Her project, which explored the use of pyramid energy to extend the shelf life of produce, will now advance to the national level. She will join Page’s Land Evaluation, Horse Evaluation and Meat Evaluation teams at the national competition.

In addition, PHS junior Paili Doyle was selected to serve on the State FFA Officer Nominating Committee, and Blythe Mingle and Graier Moran earned their State FFA Degrees, the highest honor awarded at the State level. Other honors received by Page High students include:

The Agronomy team, which includes Paili Doyle, Mia Clement, Brylie Noland, Parker Darnell and Preston Laughter placed second out of 83 teams.

The Environmental and Natural Resources team of Harper Green, Christian Waskey, Ansley Alberico, Sawyer Henderson and Jax Allen also earned runner-up honors out of 82 teams.

The Farm and Agribusiness Management team of Sydney Bowman, Benjamin Hawksworth, Jack Paiva and Maggie Riebau was also named State Runner-Up among 53 teams.

On top of all that, the Page High FFA chapter was recognized as a National Three-Star Chapter, Superior Chapter and a Platinum-ranked PLOW (Passing Literacy On Ward) Chapter for its work promoting agricultural literacy.

“I am incredibly proud of these students,” said Page High FFA adviser Shana Boteler. “We’re having an amazing year, with three competitions still ahead. Page FFA had one of the most successful conventions in our history.”

Students from Page Middle School held their own while competing against high school chapters at the State Convention. Page Middle placed seventh out of 89 teams in the Senior Division Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event (CDE). Eighth grader Leah Wann led the team as the First High Individual out of 346 competitors.

The Page Middle FFA team also placed seventh out of 18 teams in the Junior High FFA Quiz CDE, with Leah Wann being named the Fifth High Individual out of 72 participants.

Last but not least, the Fairview High FFA program also attended the convention where they were awarded Superior Chapter recognition.

Source: WCS

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