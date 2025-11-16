Festive Family Fun Awaits at Holiday at the Station this December

Holiday at the Station will take place on Sunday, December 7th, 2025, from 3-5 pm at the new Thompson’s Station Town Hall location, 1110 Fountain View, just off 31.

This is a free community event with free pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, crafts, games, custom glitter tattoos, music on the mainstage featuring the Thompson’s Station Middle School Jazz Band, Radio Farm, Independence High School Theatre Department, Summit High School Choir, Morgan McNett, and more!

The Grinch will be visiting, as will Mrs. Claus. There’s a station to write letters to Santa. Free milk and cookies with a story to end the evening, following the tree lighting.

More information HERE.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

For more local events like Holiday at the Station, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email