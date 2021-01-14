Festivals to Return to Downtown Franklin This Year

Due to COVID-19, The Heritage Foundation canceled its events – Main Street Festival, Pumpkinfest, Dickens of a Christmas and Heritage Ball – for 2020.

The Heritage Foundation released, today, the 2021 schedule with the annual Main Street Festival date pushed back from its normal timeframe of April to July.

The confirmed 2021 festival and event dates are as follows:

37th Annual Main Street Festival | July 17-18, 2021

47th Annual Heritage Ball | October 2, 2021

36th Annual Pumpkinfest | October 30, 2021

36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas | December 11-12, 2021

“We realize the economic and community impact the Heritage Foundation signature festivals have on downtown Franklin and Williamson County which we serve, and we remain committed to host all three of our major festivals and the beloved Heritage Ball in 2021. After careful deliberation, we felt confident that moving the Main Street Festival from April to July will allow more opportunity for a safer public gathering which is our primary concern for the community,” says Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation CEO in a release.

Applications to participate in the 2021 festivals will open March 1 and can be accessed at https://williamsonheritage. org/events. Businesses interested in sponsorship can contact [email protected] org. People can donate or learn more about supporting the mission of the Heritage Foundation at https://williamsonheritage. org/donate.