FEMA Warns of Funeral Assistance Scam

via
AgeWell of Middle Tennessee
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (
FEMA) has posted a warning that scammers are calling people and offering to register them for funeral assistance for a fee. FEMA DOES NOT call people prior to registration, WILL NOT ask for personal information, or charge you a fee for applying.
Another version of the fraud involves the scammer requesting a copy of the death certificate and presumably submitting a fraudulent request to
FEMA.
If you believe you are a victim of a scam related to the funeral assistance program, call
FEMA at 800-621-3362. For more information on how to apply for FEMA’s Funeral Assistance, please visit . fema.gov/disasters/ coronavirus/economic/funeral- assistance/faq#scams
