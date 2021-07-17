FEMA Warns of Funeral Assistance Scam

via AgeWell of Middle Tennessee

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has posted a warning that scammers are calling people and offering to register them for funeral assistance for a fee. FEMA DOES NOT call people prior to registration, WILL NOT ask for personal information, or charge you a fee for applying.

Another version of the fraud involves the scammer requesting a copy of the death certificate and presumably submitting a fraudulent request to FEMA.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam related to the funeral assistance program, call FEMA at 800-621-3362. For more information on how to apply for FEMA’s Funeral Assistance, please visit fema.gov/disasters/ coronavirus/economic/funeral- assistance/faq#scams.