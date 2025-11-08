Fellowship School of Creative Arts to Present the Franklin Nutcracker

Fellowship School of Creative Arts proudly presents its inaugural full-length ballet production, The Franklin Nutcracker, a community-centered retelling of the timeless holiday classic. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 13, at 2:00 PM and 6:30 PM, bringing to life a story that celebrates both the magic of The Nutcracker and the rich history of Franklin, Tennessee. The Franklin Nutcracker will be held at FSD Performing Arts Center (1030 Excellence Way, Franklin, TN 37064). Tickets can now be purchased here.

The vision for The Franklin Nutcracker is to weave together the timeless beauty of this beloved ballet with the unique story of Franklin’s past. In this reimagined version, the story opens in the home of Mayor Cabell Rives Berry, Franklin’s first post–Civil War mayor, and his family. Like the traditional tale, the Berrys have two children, William and Emma, whose unforgettable Christmas Eve adventure brings wonder, courage, and imagination to the stage.

“By weaving Franklin’s own heritage into the narrative, we hope to honor the city’s spirit of resilience, creativity, and community,” said Mary Cadle, Director of FSCA. “It’s a way to make The Nutcracker feel truly ours with a reflection of the people, history, and heart that make Franklin so special.”

This year’s production features dancers from five studios across Middle Tennessee, from Franklin to Lebanon, including students from the Fellowship School of Creative Arts. With 79 cast members, ranging in age from 6 to adult, The Franklin Nutcracker embodies a beautiful spirit of collaboration and inclusivity within the arts.

The production also highlights several principal dancers whose dedication and artistry bring depth to this debut performance:

Emma (traditionally known as Clara) is performed by Margot Byerline (age 12), who has danced at FSCA since she was a little girl. Portraying Emma has been her dream role, and her performance captures the story’s innocence, wonder, and childlike faith.

Sugar Plum Fairy is performed by Rebecca Hallock (age 15), who began dancing at age 4. With 11 years of ballet study, Rebecca brings elegance, poise, and artistry to this beloved role.

Nutcracker Prince/Cavalier is performed by Solomon Foriest (age 17), who began dancing at age 10. His strength and expressive skill make him a compelling and courageous companion to Emma’s journey.

Adding to the community connection, The Franklin Nutcracker includes multiple family participants onstage. The Byerline family plays a particularly special role: Margot stars as Emma, while her sister Molly portrays the family’s maid; their father takes on the role of Uncle Thomas Oden (traditionally named Uncle Drosselmeyer); and their mother contributes to the artistic team. Other families will also share the stage, highlighting the production’s heartwarming theme of togetherness.

Cadle adds, “The Franklin Nutcracker is more than a performance; it’s a celebration of faith, art, and community. This production represents years of growth, vision, and gratitude. It’s our way of giving back to the people who have supported us so faithfully.”

Join us as we celebrate the debut of The Franklin Nutcracker — a new holiday tradition created for and inspired by the heart of Franklin.

