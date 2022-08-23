Federal Program Aims to Keep Families Connected

Some WCS families may be eligible to receive $30 per month for their internet bills.

According to the new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) created by the federal government, households with a child who was approved to receive free or reduced-priced school meals within the last 12 months can qualify for the assistance. Families may check their eligibility, sign up and find covered internet plans on the GetInternet.gov website.

“We understand this program can be helpful for some of our families who may be challenged to afford high-speed internet connectivity at their homes,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Mark Samuels. “Our Food Services Department has been providing, and will continue to provide, the necessary verification of qualifying families who request it for their application for this program.”

Under the ACP, households may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

For more information about the ACP, visit the program’s website. To learn more about the district’s Free and Reduced-Price School Meals and to see if you are eligible, visit the WCS Menus and Nutrition page.

