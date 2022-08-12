Federal Assault Charge Follows Early Morning Shootout With Federal Agents

From Department of Justice

NASHVILLE – Michael Clay, 30, of Nashville, was charged today with assaulting a federal officer, following an early morning shootout that occurred during the execution of an arrest warrant, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to the criminal complaint, Deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force went to a residence on University Court, in Nashville, to execute a criminal homicide arrest warrant for Clay. Officers entered the residence and learned that Clay was upstairs and armed with an AR-style rifle. Attempts were made to have Clay come downstairs. Instead of coming downstairs, however, Clay pointed the rifle down the stairs in the direction of officers. Officers then heard a “click” followed by the sound of racking ammunition into the rifle’s chamber. Clay then fired several times at the officers and the officer’s exchanged gunfire, wounding Clay.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ahmed Safeeullah is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.