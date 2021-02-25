February: FREE Ride to City Café and Free Prosecco! (Parties of 8+)

“There is something profoundly satisfying about sharing a meal,” Barbara Coloroso

Put down devices and look into the eyes of the friends and family around the table. Laugh, talk and relax with delicious food. Sounds pretty idyllic, doesn’t it? Almost rare. But it doesn’t have to be. And best of all, you don’t even have to cook or clean up afterwards.

Meat-and-Three Lunches

City Café is two amazing restaurants in one. For lunch, they proudly serve Southern meat-and-threes, cafeteria style. Delectable dishes such as fried catfish (Fridays only), meatloaf, pot roast, turkey and dressing are on the menu for midday fare. But the offerings don’t stop there. If you’re craving traditional, yet hard-to-find sides like creamed corn, greens and fried okra, you’ve come to the right place! Feed your comfort food cravings with lunch at City Café.

Italian Dinners

Looking for more? Four nights a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), City Café transforms into Bella Notte at City Café, featuring Italian favorites like calamari, lasagna, caesar salad and more. Nothing says together like breaking bread and enjoying a glass of wine as you linger over Italian offerings, followed by incredible desserts. (Happy hour also offered 4-6.)

Togetherness | Special Offer Just for February!

The community table at Bella Notte allows you to enjoy time with friends and family at our large table, capable of seating 12. And if you want to enhance the togetherness and the experience, February is the month for you! Book the community table with a minimum of 8 guests and Bella Notte will transport you in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a complimentary bottle of Prosecco! (This includes pick up and drop off at ONE location within 10 miles of 330 Franklin Rd.) Sprinter can hold a maximum of 10 people.

Sweet Finish

Whether visiting for lunch or dinner, be sure to save room for one of City Café’s scrumptious desserts. Or take one to go for when the sweet tooth hits later in the evening. Tuesdays are the perfect night to try desserts… get one free with the purchase of two adult entrees!

Call 615-373-5555 with questions or to make a reservation. The friendly staff is ready to help you relax, enjoy amazing food and reconnect together with friends and family. Also available for take-out or curbside pickup.

