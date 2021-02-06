February 8 FrankTalks To Focus On “People To Know”

Franklin, Tenn. – On Monday, February 8, Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour, will focus on people to know in 2021.

Speakers will include Dionne Lucas, National Museum of African American Music Director of Retail Marketing and Sales; Doris McMillan, Franklin Tomorrow Board Member, New Hope Academy Director of Admissions, and Tennessee Historical Commission Member; Jemond Daughtry, The Good Food Group, who along with Robert Blair, FSSD Board Chairman, will discuss the new Black Business Coalition; and other members of the community.

The February 8 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit www.february8franktalks.eventbrite.com.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.