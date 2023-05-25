FBI Wants Help Identifying Brentwood Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery on May 24, 2023.

Around 2 p.m., a male suspect wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red bicycle helmet, entered the Pinnacle Bank at 128 Franklin Road in Brentwood. He handed the teller a bag and demanded money. No weapon was visible during the incident.

The suspect left on foot, heading east toward the railroad tracks. No vehicle was seen in the area.

Brentwood Police responded to the call, but the FBI is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.

MORE CRIME NEWS