Faurecia to Expand Maury County Operations, Creating Over 150 New Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Faurecia officials announced that the automotive components manufacturer will expand its operations, creating 171 new jobs in Spring Hill.

Located at 3555 Cleburne Road, Faurecia will invest $18 million to expand its existing facility by nearly 100,000 square feet to increase manufacturing capabilities, specifically the production of door panel assemblies for several major OEMs. This expansion comes two years after Faurecia located its manufacturing operations in Tennessee, at which time the company invested $30 million and committed to create nearly 150 new jobs in Maury County.

Founded in 1997, Faurecia is a top ten global automotive supplier with 266 industrial sites and approximately 39 R&D centers in 35 countries worldwide and provides innovative solutions to automotive challenges across four business groups: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. The Spring Hill expansion will support Faurecia’s position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of seat systems, full interior systems, electronics and display technologies, and ultra-low and zero emission solutions.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in 5,500 job commitments and approximately $5 billion in capital investment.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates again why Maury County leads Tennessee in both incoming investment and growth. I would like to thank Faurecia for the additional job opportunities they are creating for our citizens. Additionally, I would like to thank our partners including, Governor Lee, TNECD, TVA, the South-Central Tennessee Development District, the Industrial Development Board of Maury County, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman, and the Maury Alliance for their continued support of economic development in Maury County,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.

“It is especially gratifying when a world-class company like Faurecia doubles-down and reinvests in your city. The City of Spring Hill celebrates Faurecia’s expansion. We are appreciative for the new jobs and additional investment and look forward to Faurecia’s growth and success here,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman.

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group’s strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.