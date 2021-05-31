Father’s Day: The Gift of Peace

Dads do so much for us throughout the year and sometimes the demands of work, fixing things around the house, sports games, and helping to maintain family structure daily can prove to be exhausting. Give dad the gift of peace this Father’s Day with a spa package from A Moment’s Peace designed just for the special men in our lives we call dad.

The Gentleman’s Day of Peace Spa Package

This spa package from A Moment’s Peace is designed with men in mind. Providing 3 hours of relaxation so dad can recharge his mind, body, and soul. What is in the Gentleman’s Day of Peace package and what are the benefits?

A European Facial

This European Facial is designed specifically for a man’s skin. Our aesthetician will evaluate dad’s skin to customize a facial tailored for his skin type. Skin will be cleansed, analyzed, and exfoliated under steam to remove any impurities. His facial will be concluded with a face massage, mask, and moisturizer.

Swedish Massage

This is A Moment’s Peace most requested massage and with good reason. Dad’s therapist will adjust to his pressure preference while performing this service to ensure he is comfortable while receiving a tension-releasing massage.

After dad’s facial and massage he will be spoiled with a gourmet lunch in their relaxation room as he listens to the soothing sound of falling water.

Hand and Foot Treatments

To complete dad’s day of relaxation, he will receive a hand & foot treatment that will repair and moisturize his skin before receiving an express manicure and pedicure.

Give the Gift of Peace Today

Spa days go beyond Mother’s Day. The special men in our lives that we call dad also deserve a day of peace and relaxation, A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa is the perfect place for dad to find that. A Moment’s Peace also offers a la carte items such as facials, massages, MedSpa and other services. Let dad choose his favorite way to relax by purchasing a gift card for dad today by visiting this link A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa.

