Father’s Day Food Deals

If you are looking to spend time with Dad this weekend and want to save a little money. RetailMeNot has a list of places that are offering discounts and freebies on Father’s Day. More Eat & Drink News

Fazoli’s – From Friday, June 19 through Tuesday, June 23, 2026, fathers get a free fettuccine Alfredo or spaghetti (with meat sauce or marinara) with their entree at Fazoli’s when they use the Code: Father26 at checkout.

Jason’s Deli – Deli Dollars Rewards members can score Dad a free dessert with purchase at Jason’s Deli on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Choose from a selection of cookies, cakes and brownies to satisfy his sweet tooth. Also, when you purchase $50 in Jason’s Deli gift cards — now through June 21, 2026 — you’ll receive a $5 reward card (plus an extra $5 reward card if you’re a Deli Dollar Rewards member).

Shake Shack – Get a free Chicken Shack (or Chicken Shack Lettuce Wrap) with a $10 purchase every Sunday at Shake Shack this year, including Father’s Day, June 21, 2026. Just use Code: CHICKENSUNDAY at checkout online, in the Shack app or at a Shake Shack kiosk. You can meet the order minimum for your freebie by tacking on some Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch and a side of Onion Rings, or indulging in the fan-favorite Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake, freshly back on the menu for a limited time!

White Castle – From Saturday, June 20 through Monday, June 22, 2026, buy one combo meal and get one free at White Castle in honor of Father’s Day. Just note that this deal is available in-castle only.

Schlotzsky’s Deli – From June 15 through June 21, 2026, Schlotzsky’s loyalty members will save $5 on an online or in-store purchase of $20+ in honor of Father’s Day. Make sure to sign up for the free rewards program ahead of time!

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – The limited-time “Celebrating Dads” menu is available now through Father’s Day at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. It includes options like Fennel Sausage Arancini, Rosemary Parmesan Wings, Filet & Shrimp Pasta Toscana, Tuscan-Grilled Ribeye with Bourbon Butter and Peach Crumble for dessert. Plus, plan ahead and snag a $50 Carrabba’s Italian Grill gift card before Father’s Day and get a $10 bonus card valid from June 22 through August 23, 2026.

Dave & Buster’s – Get your tickets to the Dad Games at Dave & Buster’s for a day of fun and competition for the whole family. Tix include unlimited soft drinks, pizza, sliders, pretzel sticks, chicken bites, fries and fruit, plus entry to the Dad Games where the family with the highest average score wins free gameplay for a year.

P.F. Chang’s – Now through June 23, 2026, you can treat him to a five-course, chef-curated, shareable meal (starting at $89.99 per pair) at participating locations of P.F. Chang’s. It includes signature dishes and new offerings across a selection of appetizers, dumplings, entrées and dessert. If you really want to go above and beyond, you can also nominate your Dad for the “Papa Chang 2026” title by sharing those little nuggets of “Dad wisdom” that have had the biggest impact on your life. It could win him a $2,500 P.F. Chang’s gift card and a custom-engraved plaque.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Treat him to Father’s Day brunch ($45 per person) at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, only on June 21, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Options include a lobster frittata, shrimp and grits, and a 6-ounce center-cut filet and frittata, alongside cocktails like the classic mimosa and gambler’s old fashioned.

Perry’s is celebrating Father’s Day with a twist on the traditional: a specialized 22 oz. Bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib, pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized and topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demi-glace and homemade horseradish cream on Sunday, June 21st from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at $69 per person.