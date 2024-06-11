Father’s Day Gifting Guide: Start with Pie!

Father’s Day is a wonderful time for families to come together to celebrate and honor the fathers and father figures who make their lives extra special. This day provides an opportunity to express gratitude, love, and appreciation for the support, guidance, and sacrifices made by fathers. Father’s Day is a heartfelt reminder of the invaluable impact fathers have on their children’s lives and the importance of recognizing their efforts.

Make this year’s Father’s Day extra special with a gift as awesome as your dad – shop the impeccable flavors of pie at Papa C Pies Bakery! From classic fruit flavors to decadent chocolate pie, the bakery has a fabulous treat to suit every dad’s taste. Explore the best options for Father’s Day below:

Frozen Margarita Pie

For the dad who craves unique flavors, you can’t go wrong with a Frozen Margarita Pie! This limited-time-only seasonal pie is the ultimate indulgence for Father’s Day. It’s an “icebox” style pie with a crust made from Snyder’s Hanover Pretzels and a delicious cold filling of light cream, lime juice, zest, and a splash of tequila and triple sec. Dad will really feel celebrated with a Frozen Margarita Pie on the table!

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

June is the perfect time to indulge in this seasonal fruit! Strawberry Rhubarb Pie is a classic summertime treat that adds some zip to dad’s taste buds. At Papa C Pies, this classic flavor blends perfectly tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries for a unique take on a fruit pie that’s ideal for celebrating Father’s Day.

Comforting Southern Pecan Pie

If your dad plans to kick back in his recliner and relax for his special day, then the comforting flavors of Southern Pecan Pie are calling his name! The recipe at Papa C Pies is a nod to the Southern tradition with Georgia pecans but kicks the flavor up a notch with a dash of Kentucky bourbon. Father’s Day and Southern Pecan Pie go together like the perfect pair!

Add Cinnamon Rolls to Your Order for the Father With the Ultimate Sweet Tooth!

Some dads have a real sweet tooth, and Papa C Pies’ cinnamon rolls will undoubtedly hit the spot. These delicious rolls are a labor of love, requiring more than five hours of preparation to make the dough and shape the treats. Choose from a batch of six or one dozen Cinnamon Rolls drizzled with signature cream cheese icing for a sweetly wonderful Father’s Day gift!

Order Your Pies Now for the Perfect Father’s Day Gift!

Papa C Pies makes it easy to prepare your Father’s Day Gift with their online ordering process. Simply visit the site, select your flavors and pie size, and choose the day you prefer to pick up your pies for Father’s Day. The bakery will bake each pie fresh for the ultimate treat for dad.

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today!



