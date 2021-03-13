Father Ryan to Introduce “STEAM” Program in Fall

In a major addition to the school’s academic offerings, Father Ryan High School announced that it will be launching a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program for 10th -12th graders beginning this fall, according to Jim McIntyre, president.

This academic initiative provides hands-on, practical, project-based opportunities for

students to explore their interests in STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts,

Math – by developing and practicing real-world skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, project-planning, time management and communication. Projects might

include:

Mechanics and Structures

Computer Graphics

Scientific Data and Analysis

Software Engineering

Robotics and Control Technology

Father Ryan’s STEAM will use personalized, project-based learning experiences and environments to increase their students’ capacity through engaged, active, and social

problem-solving. The course will take place in a reconfigured computer lab that will be

called the Irish SmartLab.

“We are constantly challenging ourselves to develop programs that enhance the

academic experience at Father Ryan,” McIntyre said, “The Irish SmartLab will provide

fertile soil to inspire new leaders to discover and pursue with passion their ideas,

intuition, and creativity.”

Principal Paul Davis said the Irish SmartLab experiences are all student-led, with faculty

members serving as facilitators rather than teachers. “This STEAM initiative builds on

Father Ryan’s academic strength and offers even more diverse learning opportunities

for our students,” he stated.

In introducing this program, Father Ryan is the only high school in the state partnering

with Creative Learning Systems, which was founded in 1987 and serves more than 2.4

million K-12 students in 650 student-led, STEM-focused learning activities across the

country.

Academic Dean Jennifer Anton led the effort to develop and introduce the program.

“Our Irish SmartLab will be an exciting place, where students will work through their

ideas and then bring them to life,” Anton stated.

For more information about the program and Father Ryan, visit fatherryan.org/STEAM.