Father Ryan to Introduce “STEAM” Program in Fall

In a major addition to the school’s academic offerings, Father Ryan High School announced that it will be launching a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program for 10th -12th graders beginning this fall, according to Jim McIntyre, president.
This academic initiative provides hands-on, practical, project-based opportunities for
students to explore their interests in STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts,
Math – by developing and practicing real-world skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, project-planning, time management and communication. Projects might
include:
- Mechanics and Structures
- Computer Graphics
- Scientific Data and Analysis
- Software Engineering
- Robotics and Control Technology
Father Ryan’s STEAM will use personalized, project-based learning experiences and environments to increase their students’ capacity through engaged, active, and social
problem-solving. The course will take place in a reconfigured computer lab that will be
called the Irish SmartLab.
“We are constantly challenging ourselves to develop programs that enhance the
academic experience at Father Ryan,” McIntyre said, “The Irish SmartLab will provide
fertile soil to inspire new leaders to discover and pursue with passion their ideas,
intuition, and creativity.”
Principal Paul Davis said the Irish SmartLab experiences are all student-led, with faculty
members serving as facilitators rather than teachers. “This STEAM initiative builds on
Father Ryan’s academic strength and offers even more diverse learning opportunities
for our students,” he stated.
In introducing this program, Father Ryan is the only high school in the state partnering
with Creative Learning Systems, which was founded in 1987 and serves more than 2.4
million K-12 students in 650 student-led, STEM-focused learning activities across the
country.
Academic Dean Jennifer Anton led the effort to develop and introduce the program.
“Our Irish SmartLab will be an exciting place, where students will work through their
ideas and then bring them to life,” Anton stated.
For more information about the program and Father Ryan, visit fatherryan.org/STEAM.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here