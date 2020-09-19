Father Ryan Senior Named to Team USA for Multisport World Championships

Father Ryan senior Will Stacey will represent Team USA in September of 2021 at the International Triathlon Union (“ITU”), Multisport World Championships being held in Almere, Netherlands. He will compete in the full distance, off-road triathlon event in the 15–19-year old age group category.

Stacey secured his spot on the international team by winning his age group at the 2019 USA Triathlon Off-Road National Championship at Cameron Park, Waco, TX. Final details of the 2021 international competition are now confirmed with the qualified candidates and Stacey’s participation for the international event is official. The triathlon race includes a 1k distance open water swim, a 29.5k mountain bike, and 7.5k trail run, all in rugged and difficult terrain.

“It is an honor to have an opportunity to represent Team USA on an international stage against the best in the world within my age group. I am proud to be associated with USAT and their theme of ‘Power Within’ which is a great way to express how I feel about this competition. It is not about the tools or the terrain, but rather how it comes from

deep inside every athlete,” said Will.

Stacey has a long resume of sports, academic and civic achievements. He is a 2-time XTERRA Southeast Regional Champion (2017 and 2018) and participated twice at XTERRA World Championships in Maui, Hawaii. He placed 18th in the TSSAA Cross Country TN State

Championships in 2019, a State Champion at the TN NICA League Championships in 2018 and a Gold Medalist in the Freestyle Whitewater Kayaking Junior Olympics in 2016.

A co-chair of the Father Ryan Student Ministry team, Will is also a frequent public speaker at school, a peer mentor and small group leader. He was awarded the Father Black Scholarship (for academic achievement and leadership) as a freshman and the Father Pat Connor Scholarship (for character, love, and an appreciation for his school) as a sophomore. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the World Language Society and has been on the academic Dean’s List since 2018. His volunteer service includes the Little Pantry that Could, the American Cancer Society (Relay for Life) and Mid-TN Council of the Blind among others.

“Heather and I are very proud of Will’s athletic accomplishments but beyond that, we know he is someone who cares deeply about others and has the ability to greatly impact his community and the world beyond a race or competition,” said Will’s father Pat Stacey.

USA Triathlon (USAT) serves as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon and paratriathlon in the United States. More at www.teamusa.org.