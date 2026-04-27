Father Ryan Introduces Newest “Next-Level Irish”

Father Ryan High School has announced that five student-athletes from the graduating class of 2026 have officially signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Here is a list of the student-athletes who will be taking their careers forward into the collegiate level:

Catherine Crawford has signed to be a cheerleader at the University of West Georgia. Catherine came to Father Ryan from Ensworth School and is the daughter of Joy Harrison and Drew Crawford.

Michael Fisch has signed to play basketball at Rhodes College. Michael graduated from St. Matthew School, is a parishioner at St. Matthew Catholic Church, and is the son of Alex and Lisa Fisch.

Caroline Perri has signed to run track & field at the University of Notre Dame. Caroline graduated from Overbrook School, is a parishioner at St. Henry Catholic Church, and is the daughter of Aimee and Roman Perri.

Clark Steffen has signed to run the triathlon at the University of Arizona. Clark graduated from St. Bernard Academy, is a member of Christ Church Cathedral Episcopal, and is the son of Tara and Thomas Steffen.

Chas Tulloss has signed to play football at Western Kentucky University. Chas graduated from Oliver Middle School and is the son of Treva Settles.

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