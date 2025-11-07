Father Ryan High School to Host 16th Annual Relay for Life on November 8

Father Ryan High School will host its 16th annual Relay For Life on Saturday, November 8th from 12:00-8:00pm at Giacosa Stadium. A Mass will be celebrated at 6:30pm in the Father Ryan Center for the Arts to honor and remember all those affected by cancer.

The event is the largest per-capita student-run Relay For Life in the United States, and continues to support cancer research by the American Cancer Society. The 2025 Relay For Life Committee is led by student co-chairs Maggie O’Sullivan ’26 and Carter McHale ’26.

More than 1,000 attendees will be on campus for the event. Last year’s Relay For Life raised $149,234 for cancer research, bringing the lifetime total raised by Father Ryan’s Relay For Life above $2 million.

Those who wish to contribute to the Father Ryan Relay For Life and support the American Cancer Society may scan the included QR code below, or click this link to contribute to fundraising efforts by a particular student, group, or team at Father Ryan (using the search bar) or the event as a whole (by clicking the button beneath the search bar).

Every year, Relay For Life brings together students, faculty and members from throughout the community, including teams from Pope Saint John Paul II Preparatory School, Christ the King Church and School, St. Cecilia Academy, St. Edward School, and more from around the Diocese of Nashville. Teams spend the day on campus honoring those affected by cancer, participating in fun events to raise money and continuously walking laps around the track as a reminder that no one ever walks alone in the fight against cancer. In the evening, individually-designed luminaria bags dedicated in honor or in memory of loved ones affected by cancer will line the track. Particular laps will also celebrate cancer survivors and the caregivers who tirelessly commit to supporting those affected by cancer.

More information about the Relay for Life at Father Ryan High School can be found at https://www.fatherryan.org/relayforlife.

