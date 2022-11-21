Father Ryan High School to Honor Sean and Tracey Henry at 2023 Legacy Gala

Sean and Tracey Henry will be honored for their work and service to Father Ryan High School and the entire Nashville community at the school’s 44th Annual Legacy Gala in January, according to President Paul Davis ‘81.

The Legacy Gala is an annual event that honors individuals from the school’s 98-year history who have significantly impacted Father Ryan and the community. This year’s event will take place on January 28, 2023, at the Music City Center.

Sean Henry is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Alternate Governor of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. Tracey Henry actively volunteers in the area and serves on several boards, including STARS.

“With Father Ryan’s 2022-23 school year theme of ‘Community,’ the Henrys come to mind immediately due to their commitment to Father Ryan as parents, volunteers, and supporters,” Davis said in announcing the news. “Beyond Father Ryan, their work with the Predators Foundation, support of local businesses in Bridgestone Arena, and contributions towards creating a passionate Preds fan base are testaments to their genuine support of the greater Nashville community. We are grateful for the opportunity to honor them at the 2023 Legacy Gala.”

The Henrys have raised four children through the area parochial schools, two of whom graduated from and one who is currently a student at Father Ryan. In addition, their oldest child, Steven, is the Head Coach of the Irish Hockey Team. In 2016, the Henrys created the Henry-Manning Scholarship at Father Ryan to provide tuition assistance to one graduating male and one graduating female for their first year of college based on their service to the community during high school.

“We are humbled by this selection as Legacy Gala Honorees,” said Tracey and Sean. “Father Ryan has done more than help prepare and form our children. It has been a home for all of us ever since we came to Nashville. The warmth of the community and the impact of the experience have benefited all of us, and we are proud to support and participate in the life of this outstanding school.”

A native of Michigan and a graduate of Oakland University in Tampa, Tracey was a freelance and contributing writer to the St. Petersburg (Florida) Times and other local publications. Currently, she is an active volunteer with the YWCA and the Predators Foundation and serves on the Advisory Board of Monroe Carnell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the STARS Nashville Operating Board. She will join the Parent Leadership Council at Marquette University later this year.

Sean is a native of New York and moved to Nashville in 2010 to head the Predators and Bridgestone. Prior to that, he served for 11 years as the Executive Vice President and COO of the Tampa Bay Lightning, two years as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Unity Motion, and 14 years with Volume Services Inc., where he worked with the Detroit Pistons, St. Louis Rams and the Washington Football Club.

He serves on the boards of the Nashville Predators Foundation, YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, Nashville Downtown Partnership, Nashville Sports Council, Nashville Chamber of Commerce, and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. He is a graduate of SUNY-Stonybrook.

This year’s Legacy Gala begins with a silent auction at 6:00pm and includes dinner at the Music City Center, a live auction, and dancing to The Music City Sound. Additional information is available at fatherryan.org/gala.