Father Ryan High School Announces New Hockey Head Coach

Father Ryan announced that Steven Henry has been named the school’s new Hockey Head Coach, according to Ann Mullins, Father Ryan’s Director of Athletics.

Henry is a 2014 graduate of Father Ryan where he was captain of the hockey team, Student Council Treasurer, and chairman of the school’s Relay for Life Committee. He has been a coach for the Irish hockey program for the past six years. He succeeds Thomas Bernstein, who has led the team to the GNASH Final Four each of the last two years and who will continue with the team as an advisor.

“Steven has hockey in his heart,” Mullins said, “and a true passion for developing both the talent and the character of his players. His experience on the ice as a player and his ideas for the team will certainly continue the elevation of the sport at Father Ryan. I am pleased to see him at the helm of this outstanding Irish program.”

Henry is one of the founders of Jigsaw, a communications and government relations consulting firm where he currently serves as Director of Business Operations and Client Services.

He joined the firm after working on various mayoral and gubernatorial campaigns, including serving as Deputy Campaign Manager to former Nashville Mayor David Briley in 2018. He also spearheaded the opening of the Barcelona Soccer Academy in Nashville in 2019.

“I am honored to step into this new role leading the hockey program at my alma mater.” Henry said. “While we will miss Coach Bernstein’s leadership, I am excited to build on the strong foundation he has laid to make Father Ryan one of the premier high school hockey programs in the state. I look forward to working alongside our accomplished coaching staff to create a hockey experience for these committed student-athletes that is centered on faith, integrity, and competition.”

Henry continues to advise the Relay For Life Committee at Father Ryan through his current role as a board member of the American Cancer Society’s Tennessee Board of Directors. A native of St. Louis, he is a 2018 graduate of Belmont University with a degree in Political Science.

Father Ryan is a coeducational diocesan school serving almost 900 students in grades 9-12. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org.