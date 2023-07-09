Father Ryan High School Announces New Enrollment, Campus Ministry Directors

Father Ryan High School announced Erin Riggs ’00 as the new Director of Enrollment and John Michael Simpson as the new Director of Campus Ministry and Student Life, effective July 1, 2023.

Riggs has served as the Associate Director of Admissions since 2014. Simpson comes to Father Ryan from St. Cecilia Academy where he served as the Vice Principal of Student Life, Mission Outreach, and Faculty.

In making the announcement, Father Ryan President Paul Davis ’81 praised the new directors. “Erin and John Michael are committed and effective voices for Catholic education who bring experience and energy to these positions,” he said. “We are pleased to welcome them to the Leadership Team in these new roles.”

Riggs earned her Bachelor of Arts in History and her Master of Science in Teacher Education with a concentration in Secondary Education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Prior to St. Cecilia, Simpson was a Campus Minister, Athletics Event Coordinator, and Religion Teacher at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Humanities at Pontifical College Josephinum, his Master of Arts in Theological Studies at Christendom College Graduate School, and his Master of Education in Independent School Leadership at Vanderbilt University.

Founded in 1925, Father Ryan is a coeducational, college preparatory school serving 850+ students. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org.