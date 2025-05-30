Father Ryan High School Announces 2025 Class Of Athletics Hall Of Fame

Father Ryan High School announced today the 2025 Class of its Athletics Hall of Fame: six athletes, two contributors, and two teams whose accomplishments showcase the legacy of the historic school’s successful athletic programs in Nashville and the State of Tennessee.

These athletes and leaders represent classes from 1954 to 2004 and were selected from more than 100 nominations submitted by the community. They will be inducted formally into the Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on August 21, 2025, at Father Ryan and will be the honorary captains at the school’s August 22 home football game, which marks the 100th Anniversary of the sport at Father Ryan.

The 2025 Athletics Hall of Fame members, their graduating class, and their sports are:

Athletes

Frank Baltz ’69, football and wrestling

Joe McEwen ’54, golf

Rick Reilly ’92, basketball, football

Jenn Sims ’00, track and field

John Sneed ’81, basketball

Philip Stack ’98, soccer and football

Contributors

Joe Coode ’79, coach and teacher

Jim McIntyre, president, 2007-2022

Teams

1986 State Champion Girls Golf Team

2002 State Champion Boys Basketball Team

Ann Mullins ’03, Director of Athletics, said that she was pleased with the response from the Father Ryan community. “Each year, I am inspired by reading the accomplishments of the nominees to the Hall of Fame, and I am always touched by their stories,” she said. “The achievements of these six athletes, the impact of these outstanding contributors, and the memories engendered by these two historic State Championship Teams provide a fitting Hall of Fame Class for our 100 Years of Father Ryan celebration year. I thank the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for their outstanding work and look forward to celebrating these men and women in August.”

Full bios of the inductees and information about nominating candidates for future classes are available at www.fatherryan.org/hof

Father Ryan established its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 and inducted its first class in August of that year. It is now home to 75 athletes, nine coaches, 10 contributors and 15 teams from the Irish’s athletics history.

