Father Ryan High School Adds Three to Board of Trustees

Father Ryan High School announced that Brian Callahan, Barbara Esteves-Moore, and Dr. Shindana Feagins have been named to the school’s Board of Trustees, according to Jim McIntyre, president.

Callahan is the CFO of Copperweld Bi-Metallics in Brentwood. Esteves-Moore is the founder and owner of Two Roads Communications in Nashville. Dr. Feagins, a member of the school’s Medical Advisory Committee, is an internist in private practice in Madison and the recently-named chair of the Hospital Authority Board of Nashville General Hospital. The three new members began their positions on July 1.

“I am delighted to welcome these three outstanding leaders to the Board,” McIntyre said. “Each of them has demonstrated a strong commitment to the school as parents and a deep belief in the importance of Catholic education. In addition, they have been involved professionally and personally in a variety of organizations and initiatives throughout the area. This combination provides enhanced perspective and valuable leadership for the school as we continue to advance our mission.”

Callahan’s company, Copperweld Bi-Metallics, is the manufacturer of copper-clad steel and copper-clad aluminum for applications like power, rail, and automotive. They are sold throughout the U.S. and in the U.K. Callahan graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Accounting in 1983 and earned his M.B.A from the Wharton School of Business in 1989. He and his wife are former Father Ryan parents.

Esteves-Moore founded her firm in 2017 and has worked in journalism, communications, and marketing for more than 25 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a minor in print journalism, studying at both Boston University and the University of New Orleans, where she graduated in 1993. She spent 10 years working as a print journalist writing for newspapers in southeast Louisiana and The Tennessean, covering education in Williamson County. In 2005, she became director of communications on The Dominican Campus, working at both Overbrook School and St. Cecilia Academy for 12 years. She and her husband are former Father Ryan parents.

Dr. Feagins has been in private practice since 2005. She is the founder of the annual “Walk With Your Doctor” 5K event and weight loss clinic. She is also the owner of Health MD, which provides house calls to disabled and elderly patients, and Comprehensive Correctional Medical Services (CCMS), which provides medical treatment to inmates. Her appointment to the Nashville General Hospital Authority Board makes her the first African-American woman to hold that position in the hospital’s 130 year history. Dr. Feagins is the published author of two children’s books and the co-founder of the non-profits We Have Such In Common – Let’s Talk, and Rezolve Wellness. She and her husband are current Father Ryan parents.

Founded in 1925, Father Ryan is a coeducational, college preparatory school serving 900 students. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org.