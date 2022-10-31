Father Ryan High Fights Cancer With Relay for Life

Father Ryan High School hosted its annual Relay For Life event on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on the school’s campus.

As the largest student-led Relay For Life in the country, Father Ryan’s Relay for Life Committee is continuing the fight for a cure to cancer led by Senior co-chairs Kate McDonell ’23 and Grace Holland ’23.

The event took place at the Jim Carell Alumni Athletic Complex and Giacosa Stadium on

Father Ryan’s campus. Over 1,000 students, faculty, and community members participated in the day’s events while raising money for the fight against cancer. Adding to the $1.54 million raised over time, the school is nearing its goal of $180,000 in donations.