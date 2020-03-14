Father Ryan High School has confirmed that a part-time faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a statement they issued on Friday, March 13:

Father Ryan was informed late Friday afternoon that a part-time member of our faculty/staff, who is also a member of the parent community, has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was last on the Father Ryan campus on Tuesday, was not symptomatic while on campus, and now is quarantined at home and under observation by health department officials. Privacy rules prevent us from disclosing the member of our community.

We are working with the Metro Public Health Department, and they have confirmed that “the risk to the student population is low and no students require isolation or public health monitoring at this time. The case is mild and the patient is appropriately isolated. No one else in the family, including the student, has symptoms. Due to the incubation period of the virus, there is no evidence that the student was infectious at school. The family continues to work closely and collaboratively with the Department of Health.”

We appreciate the responsiveness and communication of the Metro Health Department. We join with that department to continue encouraging all in our community to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for dealing with this virus.