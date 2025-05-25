Father Ryan Graduates Class Of 2025 To Conclude 100th School Year

Father Ryan High School concluded its 100th school year with the graduation of its 99th Class, the 209 members of the Class of 2025. This Class performed more than 15,000 service hours, and its graduates have received more than $38 million in scholarships to date.

Bishop J. Mark Spalding presided over the Baccalaureate Mass on campus on May 16th, with the graduation ceremony at Belmont University the following day. Robin Dieterich ’73 was honored with the Bishop Alphonse J. Smith Outstanding Teacher Award. He completed 42 years of service to Father Ryan’s English Department and the Boys and Girls Soccer Teams.

Finn Saivar ’25 was saluted as Valedictorian for the Class of 2025, and he will attend the University of Notre Dame. Honored as a National Merit Finalist and awarded the Maxima Cum Laude medal in the National Latin Exam, Finn was inducted into the National Honor Society and Cum Laude Society — for which he was the Co-President and President, respectively — as well as the Latin Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Finn was also a Student Ambassador at Father Ryan and played Football and Tennis for the Irish.

Salutatorian Ellie Maxwell ’25 will attend the University of Chicago, where she will play Volleyball. Ellie was honored as a National Merit Commended Scholar and was likewise inducted into the Cum Laude Society, National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta, as well as the Spanish Honor Society and the Father Black Honor Society. In addition to her leadership on the volleyball court, Ellie was the Co-Head Editor of the Yearbook and a Head Peer Mentor, and she joined Finn as Co-Presidents of the National Honor Society.

