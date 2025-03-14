Father Ryan Football Announces Offensive And Defensive Coordinators

Father Ryan High School’s Football program is proud to announce Head Coach Zach Mettenberger’s staff, with Pat Curran as the new offensive coordinator and Chad Broadrick staying on in his current role as defensive coordinator.

Curran, Father Ryan alumnus of the class of 2000, joins the Irish after seven seasons as the offensive coordinator for Nolensville High School. During his time with the Nolensville Knights, Coach Curran helped lead the team to two semi-finals, secure seven playoff appearances, and win the 2022 district championship. Coach Curran brings over 18 years of coaching experience, and he looks forward to the opportunity to honor the traditions of Father Ryan while developing a strong Irish Football program for the future.

Broadrick returns for his third season with the Irish as defensive coordinator. Coach Broadrick originally came to Father Ryan in 2023 after serving as the head coach of White House Heritage, and he brings 15 years of coaching experience to the program.

In making the announcement, Coach Mettenberger said, “We are thrilled to welcome Coach Pat Curran to our staff and to continue our work with Coach Chad Broadrick. Their knowledge of the game paired with their understanding and respect of this historic program will be instrumental in moving us forward and honoring the legacy of Father Ryan Football.”

