



Father Ryan High School is pleased to announce that Rachel Knapp is the Valedictorian for the Class of 2020, the 94th graduating class of Father Ryan. Rachel is a resident of Williamson County.

Rachel will attend the University of Notre Dame and major in Mathematics.

While enrolled at Father Ryan, Rachel has taken 10 AP courses and holds a 99.5246 weighted GPA. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society, Cum Laude Society, Mu Alpha Theta, La Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, Father James A. Black Honor Society, Cardinal Newman Society, and St. Vincent de Paul Service Society.

Rachel has been recognized as the Father James A. Black Award of Excellence Finalist and Award Winner her freshman year. Her athletic awards include Coach’s Award her junior and sophomore year and Newcomer of the Year award her freshman year. She has been recognized for having the highest grade in her subject areas more than five times and being on the Academic Dean’s List.

Father Ryan High School is a co-educational, diocesan Catholic school for grades 9-12, serving 900 students. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org.



