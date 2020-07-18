



Father Ryan announced that accomplished girls basketball coach Tony McLeod has been named the school’s new Associate Director of Athletics and Girls Basketball Head Coach, according to Ann Mullins, Father Ryan’s Director of Athletics.

McLeod comes to Father Ryan from Grace Christian Academy in Franklin where he has served as the Girls Basketball Head Coach since 2017, winning two District titles and earning two District Coach of the Year Awards. He had a 57-25 record as their coach, making him the school’s leader in career wins. He also served as the Assistant Athletic Director and taught at Grace Christian.

He succeeds Jason Larkin as coach. Larkin stepped down this spring after 12 years as the program’s head coach. As Associate Director of Athletics, McLeod succeeds Mullins, who held the position until being named Director of Athletics in January of this year.

“Tony brings to our program an exceptional record as a coach and leader,” Mullins said. “More importantly, he brings a commitment to his faith and to developing student-athletes that embodies our school’s mission. I look forward to working with him, and I am confident he will enhance the Girls Basketball program and all the athletic programs at Father Ryan.”

In addition to his high school coaching, McLeod works as the Director of Girls Teams, Girls Recruiting Coordinator, and as a Head Coach for the Stars Basketball Club (formerly known as Upward Stars Nashville). His teams won the 2016 USSSA Division I National Championship. In addition, his teams have won the 2018 Battle in the Boro, NCAA Live Event, and the 2018 AAU State Championship.

President Jim McIntyre said, “I am confident Tony’s talent, experience and vision will strengthen our programs across the campus. I look forward to having him as part of our Irish community.”

McLeod expressed his enthusiasm for being at Father Ryan. “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to be part of an accomplished program,” McLeod said. “Father Ryan is a prestigious school with great tradition. I’ve coached and worked with some Father Ryan players in the past and all have spoken highly of the school and the community. I am honored to follow Coach Larkin and to work with Coach John Sneed, Coach Alex Manes along with Coach Mullins and the entire Irish coaching community in developing outstanding young student-athletes on and off the court.”

In welcoming McLeod to Father Ryan, Principal Paul Davis commented, “The entire search committee was impressed with Tony’s approach, his experience, and his focus on character development, all of which is consistent with Father Ryan’s mission. We are excited to add him to our staff and look forward to seeing his impact on our outstanding athletic program.”

Prior to his tenure at Grace Christian, McLeod served as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Ravenwood High School and was Head Coach at McClain Christian Academy in Lebanon. He also served as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Cumberland University. That team reached the NAIA National Tournament each season, including a National Championship appearance in 2007, where the team finished as the National Runner-Up.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, McLeod earned his Bachelor of Science in telecommunications from Lee College in 2005 and his Master of Education in 2007 from Cumberland University.

Father Ryan is a coeducational diocesan school serving almost 900 students in grades 9-12. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org.



