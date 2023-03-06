Father of Nashville Waffle House Shooter Sentenced to Jail for Giving Son Rifle

The father of Travis Reinking was sentenced in connection to the 2018 mass shooting at a Nashville Waffle House, according to WKRN.

Jeffrey Reinking will now serve 18 months at the Department of Corrections after being accused of providing his son, Travis, with a Bushmaster AR-15.

Travis received the rifle in November 2017, which was a violation due to him previously being mental health patient at Methodist Medical Center of Illinois, WKRN reports.

The AR-15 was used in the Nashville Waffle House shooting that left four people dead and injured four others in April 22, 2018.

Reinking’s attorney claimed that Jeffrey was told by police that Travis’ Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card was invalid in Illinois since he was no longer an Illinois resident.

His attorney also said that police in Illinois notified Jeffrey that he could give Travis his guns back as long as he doesn’t use them in Illinois.

State attorneys argued that Jeffrey was aware of Travis being treated at a mental health facility in 2016 before giving him the firearm.