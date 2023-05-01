Fatal Shooting Follows Fight at Broadway Gas Station

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a self-defense claim following Saturday morning’s fatal shooting of James Flaherty, 47, in the parking lot of 1101 Broadway.

Isaac Thurman, 33, a security guard at the convenience market/gas station, reported that Flaherty was involved in a physical altercation with another man when he attempted to intervene. Thurman said he then became the subject of an assault by Flaherty and fired at him.

Flaherty died at the scene.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is continuing and detectives will staff the final results with the District Attorney’s Office.

