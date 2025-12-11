Fatal Crash Claims Nolensville Man

Fatal crash investigators are pursuing strong leads regarding the hit and run driver that struck and killed a cyclist late Wednesday night on Nolensville Pike near Burkitt Road.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a blue Honda Civic struck Blaise Schaeffer, 31, of Nolensville. He was in the northbound lane just south of Burkitt Road when he was struck. Schaeffer was transported to TriStar Nolensville where he was declared dead.

The investigation shows that the driver of the Honda was driving erratically northbound on Nolensville Pike. A city of Nolensville police officer attempted to stop the vehicle prior to the collision and it fled.

After the collision, the Honda became disabled at Nolensville Pike and Concord Hills Drive. The driver ran away. A female passenger was located at a nearby business.

The MNPD is working to confirm information concerning the driver and locate him.

Anyone with information about the hit and run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

