Fatal Crash Claims Life of Thompson’s Station Mother and Son

A multi-vehicle crash on Sunday killed 35-year-old Olga Danylov, of Thompson’s Station, and her four-year-old son.

According to a preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Olga Danylov was traveling in a 2018 Infiniti QX8 with Egor Danylov and two children (4-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl) eastbound on Goose Creek Bypass. A 2016 Dodge Ram, driven by 37-year-old William Andrews, was traveling westbound on Goose Creek Bypass. The black Dodge Ram failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck the white Infiniti in the area of McLemore Circle and Goose Creek Bypass. Both vehicles came to a final rest off the roadway.

Olga Danylov was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her 4-year-old son was transported to Williamson Medical and pronounced deceased roughly 30 minutes later. Her 9-year-old daughter received treatment for stable injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Andrews also received treatment for stable injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Charges against Andrews are pending.

All passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to the THP report.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for funeral expenses. The fundraising goal was $24,000. As of the writing of this article, the fund has raised $26,713. Click here to donate.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at Tollgate Lake, according to News Channel 5.