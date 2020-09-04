Fast Start Leads to Big Win in Fairview vs Cheatham County Matchup

The Fairview Yellow Jackets hosted Cheatham County Central in week 3 of the high school football season. Fairview entered play 1-0 after last weeks game was cancelled due to weather.

The Yellow Jackets took an early 7-0 lead with a touchdown in the first quarter. Fairview would add two more touchdowns in the first half to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

The second half it was more of the same. The Yellow Jackets would increase their lead to 48-0 by the end of the third quarter.

Cheatham County added a few field goals in the fourth, but it was not enough to mount a comeback.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 2-0 on the season as they beat Cheatham County.

