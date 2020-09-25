Fast Start Helps Lead One Team to Victory in Independence vs Hendersonville

The Independence Eagles played their first home game since week 1 of the season against Hendersonville tonight. They come in after an impressive 21-7 win last week over Franklin.

Independence would get the ball first to start the game. On their opening drive, the Eagles would drive the field and punch it in the endzone for a touchdown.

The Eagles would get off to another fast start as they scored again to go up 14-0. Hendersonville would get a field goal in the second quarter to at least get on the scoreboard.

Independence would get one last touchdown right before half to increase their lead to 21-3. That would be your first half score.

Out of halftime Hendersonville would receive the ball first. They would waste no time as they drove down the field and scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-10.

The Eagles would respond with a touchdown of their own to make it 28-10. That would be the score heading into the fourth quarter.

Independence would score a touchdown about halfway through the fourth quarter to go up 35-10. Hendersonville would add a late touchdown to make things a little tighter at 35-17.

Hendersonville would make Independence a little more nervous as they got the onside kick and were driving at the end of the game. They would end up scoring a touchdown, but the PAT would be blocked making it 35-23. That would be your final score.

Independence continues their winning streak as they improve to 4-1 on the season after a win over Hendersonville tonight.

