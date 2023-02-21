Fast-Growing Wing Restaurant Chain, Atomic Wings, Coming to Nashville

Chicken-wing restaurant chain Atomic Wings may be coming to the Nashville area soon.

Atomic Wings is a New York-based chain that was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world.

Business partner Rajiv Vyas and Gary Patel recently signed to open multiple Atomic Wings restaurants in the greater Nashville area.

Vyas said the partners, who both have decades of experience in franchising, were searching for a new concept to bring to the area within three or four years when they found Atomic Wings and knew it would work within their communities.

With a mission to engage with communities and provide job opportunities throughout Tennessee, the business partners plan to eventually open more than 10 units.