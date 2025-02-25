Fashion with a Purpose at the 3rd Annual Runway of Hope

Come out for the 3rd Annual Runway of Hope at The Factory at Franklin Liberty Hall (230 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37064) from 4-5 pm.

An inspiring fashion show where High Hopes children of all abilities take the spotlight, strutting down the runway with their teachers and therapists. Together, we’ll celebrate confidence and individuality with every unique stride!

Tickets are $25 per person. Children 5 and under are free.

Sponsorship:

Heros for Hope $10,000 (10 Tickets)

Champions for Community $5,000 (8 Tickets)

Allies for Advocacy $2,500 (6 Tickets)

Friends for the Future $1,000 (4 Tickets)

Supporters for Success $250 (2 Tickets)

Sponsorship Deadline:

March 14, 2025

More information HERE.

