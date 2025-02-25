Fashion with a Purpose at the 3rd Annual Runway of Hope

By
Jen Haley
-
Runway-of-Hope
Photo from High Hopes Facebook

Come out for the 3rd Annual Runway of Hope at The Factory at Franklin Liberty Hall (230 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37064) from 4-5 pm.

An inspiring fashion show where High Hopes children of all abilities take the spotlight, strutting down the runway with their teachers and therapists. Together, we’ll celebrate confidence and individuality with every unique stride!

Tickets are $25 per person. Children 5 and under are free.

Sponsorship:
Heros for Hope $10,000 (10 Tickets)
Champions for Community $5,000 (8 Tickets)
Allies for Advocacy $2,500 (6 Tickets)
Friends for the Future $1,000 (4 Tickets)
Supporters for Success $250 (2 Tickets)

Sponsorship Deadline:
March 14, 2025

More information HERE.

For more local events like Runway of Hope visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleNashville Zoo’s Teddy Bear Clinic Returns
Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here