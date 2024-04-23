Fashion Retailer Express Announces Closure of 95 Stores

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Express announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Part of the plan includes the closure of 95 retail stores nationwide, according to Marketwatch.

The Express store at CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin, will close. Closing sales will begin on April 23.

Stores will remain open during the closing process.

Currently, the Express store located at the Mall at Green Hills will remain open, as will the three outlet stores located at Opry Mills, Tanger Outlets Nashville and Avenue at Murfreesboro.

