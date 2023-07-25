Fashion for a Fraction is Coming to Franklin

For the first time ever, Fashion for a Fraction will be held in Franklin.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 19th from 10am – 2pm at The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall. Some of your favorite boutiques will offer discounts on apparel, handbags, jewelry, and accessories.

With 20+ boutique vendors offering up to 75% off, BOGO deals, and $15 clothing racks, you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love! New this year, sip and snack while you shop with light bites and coffee from Asulon Collective, Greys Fine Cheeses & Entertaining, and Macca Villa.

$10 general admission tickets will give you access to all the sales. Upgrade to a $35 VIP ticket and gain early access to the sale to beat the crowds, a complimentary Fumana International mimosa, a tote bag full of goodies and a free Casa Azul canned cocktail of your choice.

Find tickets online here.