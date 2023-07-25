Fashion for a Fraction is Coming to Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

For the first time ever, Fashion for a Fraction will be held in Franklin.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 19th from 10am – 2pm at The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall. Some of your favorite boutiques will offer discounts on apparel, handbags, jewelry, and accessories.

With 20+ boutique vendors offering up to 75% off, BOGO deals, and $15 clothing racks, you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love! New this year, sip and snack while you shop with light bites and coffee from Asulon Collective, Greys Fine Cheeses & Entertaining, and Macca Villa.

$10 general admission tickets will give you access to all the sales. Upgrade to a $35 VIP ticket and gain early access to the sale to beat the crowds, a complimentary Fumana International mimosa, a tote bag full of goodies and a free Casa Azul canned cocktail of your choice.

Find tickets online here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

