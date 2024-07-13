Fashion for a Fraction Event Offers Shoppers Deep Discounts on Clothing

The Fashion for a Fraction event will return to the Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall on Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with VIP shopping from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fashion for a Fraction is a boutique warehouse sale featuring 25 local boutiques offering up to 75% off retail prices.

Here’s what you need to know about the event – general admission is $10. Tickets give guests access to BOGO deals, $10-15 bins, photo ops, and more. Twisted Sistuhs Wine, light bites, permanent jewelry, and DIY floral arrangements are also available for purchase.

The cost for VIP tickets is $35. This includes all of the General Admission benefits plus early access to the sale at 10 a.m., a complimentary mimosa, and a tote bag full of goodies from our sponsors: Browology, Green Daisy, Wonderbelly, and True Blue Salon.

Participating boutiques include Any Old Iron, Elle Gray, Fab’rik, Finnleys, Franklin Road Apparel, SVM Boutique, and many more.

Visit www.fashionforafraction.com for a list of participating locations and to purchase tickets.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

