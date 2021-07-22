Fashion Boutique Evereve to Open in Downtown Franklin

Women’s fashion boutique Evereve will move to a new location.
Currently, the store is located inside the CoolSprings Galleria but will open in downtown Franklin at 415 Main Street next to the Franklin Theatre.
Evereve will celebrate its grand opening with a 15% off everything sale starting Wednesday July 28 through Sunday, 8/1. Customers can also enjoy sips & snacks while you shop from 5–8 pm on opening day
Evereve opened its first location in Tennessee at the CoolSprings Galleria back in 2017. The store offers trend experts to assist you in selecting the perfect style for any occasion from everyday casual to a special event. You can also shop at Evereve online here.
Evereve also opened a store at The Mall at Green Hills back in 2020.
For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page here.
