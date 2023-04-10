Farm-to-Table Restaurant 1892 Closes in Leiper’s Fork

The restaurant 1892 in Leiper’s Fork has closed.

Chef Dylan shared a statement saying, “After the 5 years of being able to have a restaurant that was adored by the community and loving getting the opportunity to feed you all has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It breaks my heart to close the doors but I hope you all know how greatly honored I’ve been to be a chef in this little town.”

“I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of affection and love from your hearts to mine. I feel it and as per a lot of questions, this was a personal decision and I stand true to my love for this town and all in it. Sometimes Gods just got a little sifting to do, but I wouldn’t take back a second, I’ve learned a ton and am stronger for knowing you all. Again, ur expression of love is felt and don’t worry; it’s all love at the table Fam,” continued Chef Dylan.

1892 was located at 4150 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin in the Leiper’s Fork Community. The restaurant name was a nod to the building where the restaurant was housed constructed in 1892. They offered a farm-to-table experience offering locally sourced food.