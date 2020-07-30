



After an incredible run of online sales featuring packaged meals and boxes brimming with fresh produce, the team at Southall is re-opening the Farm Stand with a bounty of innovative, hand-crafted products to feed the body and soul.

On Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Farm Stand will offer everything from heirloom produce just picked from the Southall gardens to a range of chef-prepared products and beverages, skin care items, tools for the home gardener, and much more. Products from other local purveyors – such as Bear Creek meats, Anson Mills grains, Maritime Bread Co. and Noble Springs cheeses – will also be available for purchase.

“It’s been a long four months, but we’ve spent a lot of time developing and refining prepared foods and personal products in our test kitchen,” said Andrew Klamar, executive chef at Southall. “The Farm Stand gives us an opportunity to offer things we love to our customers and get their feedback as we build toward the opening of the Inn and Spa. Those conversations inspire and guide us, and we’re excited to welcome our community to safely visit the Farm again.”

Working with Tyler Brown and Nate Leonard, Klamar and the culinary team have developed an extensive line of new items from the Farm, including small-batch sauces, pickled vegetables, fruit chutneys, spice blends, even a Bloody Mary mix. Hand-spun ice creams (maple bourbon pecan and roasted banana with sour cherries and chocolate swirl to start) will be offered each week alongside limited edition non-alcoholic beverages: hibiscus, lemongrass, basil and lime; a peach-ginger Arnold Palmer; and blueberry and blackberry lemonade.

Four different handmade soaps and a lip balm made from beeswax harvested from the Southall apiary will also be on hand, along with the Farm’s nationally recognized wildflower honey.

“We are starting with limited hours and ask everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing,” Klamar said. “With any luck, the community working together to stay safe will put us in a position to expand hours and look toward resuming The Rambling dinners in the fall.”

ABOUT SOUTHALL

Located in historic Franklin, Tenn., less than 20 miles from Nashville, Southall encompasses over 325 acres, set across rolling Tennessee hills, and includes a working farm featuring orchards; crops; gardens; an apiary; chicken coop; rotational grazing for livestock; innovative greenhouses; active aquaculture and seed saving programs and a recreational lake. Set to open in 2022, a luxury inn, spa and signature restaurant will offer an escape where guests will enjoy an array of experiences based on the property’s core principles of exploration, discovery and connection. For more information, visit www.southalltn.com.



