Farm Aid, the non-profit organization whose mission is to build a family farm-centered system of agriculture in America, and AXS TV, the premier U.S. cable channel for music programming, presents a special broadcast of At Home With Farm Aid, featuring performances by acclaimed artists and Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews, on Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.

At Home With Farm Aid reunites Farm Aid president Willie Nelson, joined by his sons Lukas and Micah, with fellow music legends and Farm Aid board members Mellencamp, Young, and Matthews for an intimate performance to raise funds and awareness for farmers impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unique concert captures the quartet as they each tune in from their own homes and studios. At Home With Farm Aid airs as part of AXS TV’s new “@Home And Social” initiative-an ongoing series giving artists a platform to broadcast live performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans, with proceeds supporting those in need as a result of the coronavirus. Viewers can enjoy the simulcast on AXS TV and at www.farmaid.org, as well as across the Network’s various social media platforms.

To make a donation so that Farm Aid can support and strengthen our farmers, please visit www.farmaid.org/donate .

“The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us. One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers,” said Farm Aid president Willie Nelson. “Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now!”

Additionally, viewers can relive powerhouse performances from Nelson, Mellencamp, Young, Matthews, and more when AXS TV presents The Best Of Farm Aid 2019 on Sunday, April 12, at 8pm ET. The two-and-a-half-hour special compiles footage from AXS TV’s live broadcast of the 2019 festival, giving viewers the best seat in the house for hit-packed sets from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Yola and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, among others, as well as Bonnie Raitt‘s previously unaired performance of “Devil Got My Woman” — seen now for the first time on television.