FAQs of New Roofs

A new roof is an investment for your home and well-being. Starting the process can be daunting, and maybe you are not sure where to start. Roof Doctors can help every step of the way. Take a look at these frequently asked questions to get some peace of mind on your next home improvement project.

Do I need a new roof?

Many factors go into evaluating if you need a new roof or not, and most can be discovered by the naked eye. Ask yourself:

Does my roof have holes?

Is my roof missing shingles?

Is my roof leaking?

Is my roof 10-15 years old?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is probably a good idea to get a free inspection from the professionals at Roof Doctors.

Can my roof be repaired?

Even if you don’t see roof issues yourself, an old roof or some with damage could become a bigger problem down the road and is prone to breakdown. However, a thorough inspection from a professional at Roof Doctors will be able to gauge if you need roof repairs or replacement.

How much does a new roof cost?

The price of roofs varies for each home. A new roof depends on many factors including:

Materials

Size

Shape

Angles

Removal

Roof features (i.e. chimneys, vents, and skylights)

After your free inspection, Roof Doctors will provide an estimate with honest, straightforward advice, and a customized roofing solution for your home.

What roofing options are available?

There are various types of roofing materials to fit the style and needs of your home as well as your preference. Roof Doctors uses the highest grade materials from quality vendors. Their contractors can assist you in choosing the perfect roof for your home whether it be asphalt, clay, metal, or something else. Roof Doctors will help you choose the best materials to fit your needs and preference.

Is a new roof a good investment?

Getting a new roof is a great investment for your home value, health, and energy efficiency.

Replacing a roof is functional and can increase curb appeal. Getting a new roof can increase your home value by thousands of dollars.

Replacing a leaky roof can increase your health and well-being. If you have a roof affected by water damage, the water trapped within the structure can allow mold and fungus to grow. Mold and mildew can affect your respiratory system and can intensify certain allergy symptoms.

If your roof is damaged, you may see a spike in your energy bills. A new roof can be made of energy-efficient materials. Did you know the color and material of your roof can reduce your utility expenses through heat resistance, solar reflection, and protection from harsh weather?

Adequate ventilation between your roof and attic is essential to keeping your home cool in the summer months. If there is damage to your roof, your home cooling system might be working overtime to keep your home at a comfortable temperature, resulting in high energy bills.

How long will my new roof last?

By using high-quality materials and certified professionals, a new roof from Roof Doctors can last upwards of 20 years but can last longer with routine maintenance and inspections. The highly trained contractors at Roof Doctors meet and exceed Tennessee’s state requirements for roofing repairs. Additionally, their workmanship is covered by a guaranteed service warranty.

