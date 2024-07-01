Fan-Favorite Potato Cakes Are Back at Arby’s

This July, Arby’s is answering fans’ calls to bring back Potato Cakes. A fan favorite, Potato Cakes have a passionate fanbase across social media insisting on the return of the shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown. The iconic side is gracing Arby’s menus nationwide for a limited time beginning July 1, 2024.

For the past three years, Arby’s fans have mourned the loss of their beloved Potato Cakes since they disappeared in 2021. In the past year alone, Potato Cakes have been mentioned more than 10,000 times on social media, with loyalists issuing passionate pleas for their revival. From the thousands of social posts to online petitions and even dedicated fan accounts, Arby’s knows the true adoration of Potato Cakes devotees and is eager to please!

To celebrate this joyous occasion, Arby’s presents a group where all Potato Cakes lovers are welcome: The Order of Potato Cakes – led by none other than Kyle MacLachlan, actor and Potato Cakes enthusiast. Several omens have recently foretold the reemergence of Arby’s beloved crispy side item, and only an enthusiast like MacLachlan can be trusted to inform all other members of The Order about the details of Potato Cakes’ limited return.

To further honor Potato Cakes’ return, Arby’s will also offer a variety of bespoke, limited-edition merch items created specifically for The Order, including a Potato Cake Amber Necklace, Potato Cake Candle, enamel pin, and official garb of The Order in the form of a t-shirt and hoodie. Potato Cakes merch will be available at ArbysShop.com while supplies last.

For six decades Arby’s has continued to reinvent culinary innovation with bold creations that you won’t find anywhere else.

Potato Cakes are available beginning July 1 at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. Starting at $2.39 for 3-piece potato cakes.

Source: Arby’s

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email