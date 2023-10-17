Famous Recording Studio Offers Unique Space for Weddings

In 2020, the famous recording studio known as Castle Recording Studios opened its 32 acres of lush Tennessee countryside on Old Hillsboro Road to those wishing to get married in a historic venue with a long and somewhat notorious history. Built almost 100 years ago by mobster and bookie John P. Welch, the house was purchased in 1979 by the Nuyens family, a European bluegrass group. Then in 1983, Jozef Nuyens founded Castle Recording Studios in the space.

The Castle 1 of 4

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, “The Castle” is nestled between rolling hills, vast grass fields and a cedar forest standing tall behind the house. There are also two walking trails that lead to the top of a hill with incredible views of the valley below.

The stone house offers bridal parties a small kitchen that can be used for catering with several smaller rooms inside that often get used for staging catering or small receptions.

There is a downstairs lounge commonly used as the groom’s suite with an eclectic blend of Mid-Century furniture and a leather tuxedo couch that is a reminder of the building’s 1920s origins. An upstairs lounge, once a Spanish-style bedroom, is commonly used as the bridal suite. While much of the building has been converted into studio space, there is still a lot of the original dental molding and one of the carved fireplace surrounds still survives. Most weddings occur on the front steps with the castle shaped building offering a unique backdrop.

Built under the watchful eye of a Black master stonemason by the name of Charles Sutton in the late 1920s, the stone was quarried on the property. Worked into the stone sidewalk leading up to the front door of the house are diamond and heart-shaped stones.

Originally built as a stopover and hideout for mobsters like Al Capone as they traveled between Chicago and their winter homes in Florida, there are stories of the mobsters dressing down in overalls and indulging in the easy life playing checkers with the local farmers.

In the 1930s, it became an illegal underground gambling hall complete with false walls and secret cellars to hide “guests” from the “coppers” when there were raids. However, the story goes, it was raided the first night it was opened by the Williamson County Sheriff, and that forced Welch back to Chicago.

In the late 1940s, it became a short-lived gourmet restaurant that catered to the rich and famous, including silver screen stars like Bob Hope, Spencer Tracy, and Betty Grable.

Between the closing of the restaurant and the founding of the studio, the home was everything from a private residence to a riding academy. As a recording studio, it has been involved in the production of more than 500 gold and platinum records for artists across many genres — from Snoop Dogg to Alison Krauss to Katy Perry to Michael W. Smith to Keith Urban to Ziggy Marley. It still has the reputation as one of the top Nashville recording destinations for everyone from big label artists to independents. It is also where part of the Dolly Parton movie soundtrack for “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” was recorded.

In an old newspaper article on the website, Nuyens discusses the draw of the studio. It is far from the crowds of music row, he says, and it offers quality sound equipment, it has a distinguished history and a laid-back vibe.

The Castle offers a one-of-a-kind backdrop for a bride and groom to create the wedding of their dreams. Up to 250 guests can be accommodated on the lawns under tents or a more intimate ceremony for a maximum of 40 can take place inside the home. The space is also open to showers, receptions, and other small gatherings.

Because the location is a working studio, an appointment must be made for tours and for the use of the grounds for photo shoots. To book a tour or to use the grounds for a photo shoot, a request must be sent to booking@castleeventsnashville.com or by using their contact form.