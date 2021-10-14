It’s a big family yard sale at Rory Feek’s Farm on Saturday, October 16- Sunday, October 17.

In a social media post they shared about the sale, “Rory, his sister Marcy, and a few neighbors are having a big yard sale at Hardison Mill Farm & School from 7 am til 2 pm CT this Saturday and Sunday.”

Shop the sale at 4544 Highway 431, Columbia from 7 am – 2 pm each day.

Rory Feek is also hosting home concerts this fall at the concert hall at the farm. The next upcoming event is on Saturday, October 16th. Buy your tickets here.