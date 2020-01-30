The family of a Franklin man who has been missing since December is offering a $2,500 reward for information that helps find him.

Family members say that 35-year-old Gerardo Hernandez left his Franklin home on December 15. His vehicle is accounted for, but Hernandez has not been seen or heard from since. His family grows more concerned with each passing day.

Hernandez does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia but may abuse drugs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information

on the whereabouts of Gerardo Hernandez,

call Franklin Police:

(615) 794-2513