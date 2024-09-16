Family Members Accused of Identity Theft Charges

September 17, 2024 – The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men who are accused of multiple crimes.

Warrants have been issued for LeVarius Marquez Owens, 24, and LaDarius TreShawn Owens, 23. Both are accused of financial exploitation of the elderly, theft over $10,000, theft over $2,500, forgery, and identity theft. LeVarius and LaDarius are brothers.

They are believed to be residing in Columbia, Tenn. and may be traveling in a silver Chevy Impala with Tennessee tag BQZ5414.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin police

